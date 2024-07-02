PlayStation Store Update Worldwide July 2, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
July’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
PS4 & PS5 Games
- 34 Sports Games – World Edition
- Air Sea Modern Conflict
- Aquatic Life: Fish Simulator RPG
- Arcade Archives JACKAL
- Auto Empire: Dealer Car Simulator
- Betty’s Brawl
- Bloodhound
- A Burger in Space – PS4 & PS5
- Cazzarion: Bomber Attack
- City Bus Simulator
- DIY Fashion Star
- Drone Delivery Simulator
- Exo One
- The First Descendant
- Fortress Challenge – Fort Boyard
- FROGUE
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports
- Go Go Jump!!!
- Hot Blood
- How to Sing to Open Your Heart Remastered PS4 & PS5
- K-ONE
- Kingdom’s Dungeon Rage
- Knights & Guns
- Knight Sim Life
- Last Night of Winter
- Local News with Cliff Rockslide
- Lovely Crush
- Luxor Evolved
- Make Way
- NeoSprint
- Nocturnal Visitors
- PAKU PAKU
- Party Poppers
- Radikal Fighters
- Rinthylab labyrinth
- Rooftop Rascal: The Alley Cat
- Season Match Bundle
- Snake Seeker
- Sneaky Rat
- SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories
- Supermarket Simulator Manager
- TSUKIHIME -A piece of blue glass moon-
- Ultimate Rock Climbing Challenge
- Willy’s Wonderland – The Game