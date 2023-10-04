Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition Will Launch on 2 Discs

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will launch on two discs. Copies of the game have started making their way to store shelves ahead of release, with players noting that the back of its box mentions two discs and the requirement for 125 GB hard drive space.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition launches on October 6

HFW’s Complete Edition includes the base game and its expansion Burning Shores. With the latter only being available on the PS5, the Complete Edition also skips PS4. Players have welcomed Sony‘s decision to release the game on two discs, eliminating the need to download anything except patches.

As a reminder, HFW: Complete Edition will be released on Friday, October 6. Priced at $59.99, it comes with the following:

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

Burning Shores DLC for PS5

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book*

In-game items: Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint)

In-game items unlocked via story progression: Carja Behemoth Elite outfit ·Carja Behemoth Short Bow Nora Thunder Elite outfit Nora Thunder Sling Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece Resources pack



The game will also be available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store sometime in early 2024.