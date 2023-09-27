Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition Announced for PS5 & PC

The PlayStation Blog has revealed that Horizon Forbidden West is getting a repackaged Complete Edition that will not only launch on PS5, but on PC for the first time as well.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition details

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will launch on PS5 on October 6, 2023, with the PC version arriving in 2024. So yes, an already stuffed October gets a little bigger.

The collection features Horizon Forbidden West and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC, plus a bevy of digital extras.

Guerilla Games’ sequel to the successful Horizon Zero Dawn was first released on PlayStation consoles early last year, and the DLC expansion Burning Shores followed later. It’s been one of the best-selling games on PS5 to date.

Following the events of Horizon Zero Dawn, machine hunter Aloy (Ashly Burch) races to save the planet’s crumbling biosphere before vicious storms and a mysterious, unstoppable blight ravages the remnants of humanity. Her mission and the sinister secrets it uncovers will pit Aloy against ever-deadlier foes, taking her to the dangerous frontier of the Forbidden West and the treacherous Burning Shores beyond.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be available for $59.99 USD / €69.99 / ¥7,980 and includes: