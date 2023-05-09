Horizon Forbidden West Is Now One of PS5’s Best-Selling Games

Horizon Forbidden West has reached a new sales milestone for Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The companies revealed this morning that the game has sold more than 8.4 million copies, making it one of PS5’s best-selling first-party games thus far.

Horizon Forbidden West isn’t the end of Aloy’s journey, Guerrilla confirms

In a PS Blog post celebrating Guerrilla’s 20th anniversary, Sony revealed that the Horizon franchise has now sold through a cumulative total of 32.7 million units worldwide. And thanks to PS Plus, millions more have begun their journey as Aloy.

Guerrilla also took the time to confirm that the Horizon series will continue.

“I’d like to share that we are so excited that Aloy’s adventures will continue,” wrote studio director Jan-Bart van Beek. “Her latest mission takes her to the ruins of Los Angeles in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, and we can’t wait for you to find out where she’ll go next.”

Killzone fans will be a tad disappointed to note that there’s currently no indication that Guerrilla will be returning to the series. That said, the studio did reminisce about the franchise’s development, noting that the games had been successful.

For now, it looks like Killzone has been given a rest.