Horizon Forbidden West PC Trailer Details Performance Boost, Enhanced Image Quality

The first official look of Horizon Forbidden West‘s Complete Edition is here, offering up the first look at the game on PC and some of its bigger performance boosts.

The new trailer is brief, but highlights what fans can expect to see in the PC version of the game. This includes support for NVIDIA’s DLSS 3 and DLAA, which will add both AI-enhanced performance boosts and AI-enhanced image quality. The game’s PC version will also include support for NVIDIA Reflex, which will present the game with significantly improved low latency as well.

Check out the Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition trailer below:

What do we know about Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition?

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is already out on PlayStation 5, but is set to release sometime early this year on PC. The collection features Horizon Forbidden West and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC, plus a bevy of digital extras.

Guerilla Games’ sequel to the successful Horizon Zero Dawn was first released on PlayStation consoles early last year and the DLC expansion Burning Shores followed later. It’s been one of the best-selling games on PS5 to date.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be available for $59.99 USD / €69.99 / ¥7,980 and includes: