Minecraft’s Native PS5 Version Seemingly Being Released by Microsoft

It looks like Microsoft and Sony have finally put their differences aside to release a native PS5 version of Minecraft. The lack of a native version somehow became a point of contention during legal proceedings against Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, with the former placing blame on Sony.

Minecraft PS5 version outed by PlayStation Store backend

The PS5 version of Minecraft was picked up by popular PlayStation Network scrapper PlayStation Game Size on X. A Reddit user further listed the title IDs for the unannounced release found on the PS Store’s backend.

For those who may have missed the argument, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission — when arguing against Microsoft owning popular franchises — said that Mojang had three years to come up with a native PS5 version of Minecraft but chose not to release one. Microsoft countered that claim by pointing its finger at Sony, accusing the company of being reluctant in providing PS5 dev kits to make the release possible.

Microsoft added that Sony could have sent Mojang PS5 dev kits “just as easy as they sent them to any other publisher” but its refusal to do so meant that only Xbox Series X|S got a native release of Minecraft.