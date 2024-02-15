New Astro Bot Game Release Date Window Possibly Leaked

Sony reportedly has a new Astro Bot game in development and its release date window is sooner than one would expect. According to journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, the next Astro Bot could be out as soon as 2024.

Astro Bot is one of the new unannounced Sony games coming before March 2025, leaker claims

Yesterday, a statement made by Sony Group CFO and Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman Hiroki Totoki was widely misconstrued. Totoki said that Sony will not be releasing a game from “major existing franchises” before March 2025. This was somehow interpreted by some as Totoki confirming that there won’t be any Sony-published games coming this year despite the company having already announced Concord, Stellar Blade, and Rise of the Ronin among others.

Speaking on his Game Mess Mornings podcast, Grubb reiterated that SIE does have unannounced games in the pipeline possibly coming soon, and one of them happens to be an Astro Bot starrer.

Source (Astro mention is around the 12:45 mark): https://t.co/FHrEzhfwDF — Radec (@realradec) February 14, 2024

Yeah. And there are other unannounced games from established IPs. — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) February 14, 2024

While we can’t confirm or deny Grubb’s report and ask our readers to take it with a grain of salt, Totoki’s statement certainly has been taken out of context. What he’s likely referring to as “major existing franchises” are Sony’s tentpole IPs like God of War and Spider-Man.