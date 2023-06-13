Summer Game Fest Set to Return in 2024

Summer Game Fest is winding down this year, but news of the next show is already starting to come out. Host and creator Geoff Keighley has confirmed that Summer Game Fest 2024 will mark the return of seasonal event.

When is Summer Game Fest 2024?

After a record-setting 2023, we are excited to share some news:#SummerGameFest will return in June 2024, including our live showcase event hosted by @geoffkeighley and #SummerGameFest Play Days from @iam8bit



Stay tuned for more details in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/guZzZJeD6E — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 13, 2023

As noted by a tweet from the official Summer Game Fest Twitter account, Summer Game Fest 2024 will return in June 2024. No specific days were announced, but it’ll likely occur within the first couple of weeks of the month. Regardless, more details will be available in the coming months.

Keighley will also host the live reveal event, which will precede a Summer Game Fest Play Days, a string of days where press and influencers go hands-on with games from the show.

Geoff Keighley: E3 ‘Killed Itself,’ Not Summer Game Fest E3 has fallen just as Summer Game Fest has risen to take its place. But while it may seem to…

This will also be the fifth Summer Game Fest, something that sticks out in lieu of E3’s recent struggles. E3 was notoriously outright canceled in 2023 after a string of troubled years and has not been confirmed for 2024. ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis talked to GamesIndustry.biz about a theoretical 2024 show and said it was about “finding the right pitch,” but didn’t commit to anything.

“We’re committed to providing an industry platform for marketing and convening but we want to make sure we find that right balance that meets the needs of the industry,” said Pierre-Louis. “We’re certainly going to be listening and ensuring whatever we want to offer meets those needs and at that time, we will have more news to share.”

Summer Game Fest 2023 was a record-setting year for the show. According to Esports Charts, Summer Game Fest 2023 had around 484,000 more peak viewers, about 171,000 more average viewers, and 1.17 million more hours watched than the 2022 show (which was slightly lower in all categories when compared to 2021’s show).