The Game Awards 2023 Sets a New Viewership Record With Over 100 Million Streams

Continuing its impressive trend of year-over-year growth, it’s been revealed that The Game Awards 2023 set a new viewership record for the annual streaming ceremony. This year’s The Game Awards, which took place on December 7, received roughly 118 million streaming views across the various platforms the show was available on.

News of The Game Awards’ record-breaking year came courtesy of the show’s host and producer, Geoff Keighley.

In a post on social media, Keighley stated that this year’s ceremony set a new viewership record of 118 million livestreams across numerous streaming platforms. These impressive numbers helped The Game Awards 2023 become the most-watched show in the event’s 10-year history and represent a 15% growth in viewership over last year’s event.

In addition to honoring the talented teams behind some of 2023’s biggest releases, The Game Awards 2023 also played home to big announcements like the reveal of God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC.

All told more than 17,000 channels co-streamed TGA 2023! — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 14, 2023

Providing a bit more context to this year’s growth in viewers, Keighley gave a brief breakdown of how The Game Awards performed across different platforms. The largest growth came from the 4K feed of the show on YouTube, which saw a 53% jump in viewership compared to last year as over 900,000 gamers tuned in to the stream at one point. In addition to the official livestream of The Game Awards, gamers could also tune in to one of the thousands of channels that co-streamed the event on YouTube and Twitch. These fan-led streams helped expand the show’s reach even further, with the peak viewership on Twitch sitting at just under 2 million people.

This record-breaking year for The Game Awards helps further cement its role as one of the most high-profile events in gaming. While The Game Awards have faced some criticism over the years for placing more emphasis on trailers and game reveals than on recognizing the creators being awarded for their work, it remains one of the most broadly accessible ways for gamers to get their first glimpse at upcoming releases. And with the recent announcement that E3 is officially dead after years of failed attempts at reinvention, its likely that The Game Awards’ place of prominence in the gaming industry will only continue to grow.