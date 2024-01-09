PlayStation Set New Record for Monthly Active Users in December, Patapon Revival Teased

Sony announced at CES 2024 that it saw a record number of active PlayStation players during the month of December 2023. 123 million PSN users logged on during the month across the PS5, PS4, and PS3.

PlayStation saw an increase in players year-on-year in December 2023

In December 2022, Sony logged 112 million active users, so the aforementioned figure is an increase of a whopping 11 million users. For those wondering about a breakdown, Sony didn’t have one to share but we recently found out via a leaked slide following the ransomware attack on Insomniac Games that even the PS3 is still seeing millions of players… or at least it was back in February 2023.

Other tidbits of information that cropped up during Sony’s CES 2024 presentation is our first look at the Gravity Rush movie, a revival of Patapon (either an anime or a game), and possibly a slight delay in Helldivers 2 as Sony listed a release date of February 28, 2024 as opposed to the original release date of February 8. However, this release date change could be an error.

The Sony Torchlight clip from CES 2024 also shows something… Patapon?! (starts at 2:31): https://t.co/hgoqVQdlpR pic.twitter.com/uSCcHaAhyL — Gematsu (@gematsu) January 9, 2024

We also learned that Sony Honda’s electric vehicle can be driven with the PS5’s DualSense controller.