PlayStation Portal Sales Continue to Impress Despite Skepticism

Sony previously said that the PlayStation Portal is meant to be a niche product for a specific audience, but its sales continue to surprise. Not only has the handheld’s sales already exceeded the company’s expectations, it continues to sell in major markets including the U.S. Circana revealed that PlayStation Portal was February 2024’s best-selling accessory in the country in terms of dollar sales.

PlayStation Portal sales helped boost accessories spending in the U.S.

According to Circana’s Mat Piscatella, accessories spending grew by 25% in the U.S. during the month of February, helped by a 14% increase in spending on gamepads and remote play devices (the latter of which includes PlayStation Portal). The Portal edged past (no pun intended) the DualSense Edge in the month of February. However, the DualSense Edge remains the best-selling accessory of 2024 year-to-date in the U.S.

PlayStation Portal was the best-selling Accessory of February in dollar sales, while the PS5 Dual Sense Edge Wireless Controller remains the best-selling accessory of 2024 year-to-date. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 21, 2024

This is a pretty impressive feat considering that many expressed skepticism about the Portal’s success despite being designed specifically for PS5 owners who wish to connect to their consoles remotely.

Sony released a limited quantity of the handheld at launch, making it difficult to find. The company said in February that it’s now “shipping more units consistently” owing to demand.