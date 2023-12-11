Spider-Man 2 Dev Thankful for Game Awards Nominations as Fans Lament Zero Wins

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games has thanked the community for its support at The Game Awards 2023 despite not winning a single trophy. The PS5 exclusive was nominated in a whopping total of seven categories, but like its predecessor, eluded any wins.

Fans upset by Spider-Man 2 “snub” at The Game Awards 2023

Following the event, Insomniac Games tweeted that it was thankful for all the nominations, and congratulated all the winners. A quick look at the replies shows that fans disagree with the outcome. As IGN noted, even during the event fans expressed disappointment over what they considered a “snub,” with some claiming that Insomniac Games was “robbed” yet again.

A major thank you to everyone who nominated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in several categories at @TheGameAwards this year! It's an honor to have had your support.❤️



Congrats to all the winners and nominees – you all deserve it! #BeGreaterTogether #SpiderMan2PS5 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 8, 2023

Some fans were of the view that while Larian’s Baldur’s Gate 3 deserved every trophy it received including the coveted Game of the Year, the lack of recognition for Spider-Man 2’s technical achievements was puzzling. Others opined that 2023 saw a lot of stiff competition and Spider-Man 2 doesn’t need a trophy to be recognized.

Interestingly, 2018’s Spider-Man was also nominated in seven categories at The Game Awards, but didn’t take home any trophies. However, the game was recognized for “Outstanding Achievement in Animation” at the 22nd annual D.I.C.E. Awards.