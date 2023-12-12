God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC Has Trophies, Download Size Revealed

Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that God of War Ragnarok‘s free Valhalla DLC will come with its own set of trophies. The content will become available today at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and will be accompanied by an update to the base game. Patch notes have yet to be released.

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla size and trophy details

Thanks to the resident PSN backend scraper PlayStation Game Size, we know that Valhalla will weigh 7.667 GB on the PS5 in North America and 8.394 GB in the EU. The latter weighs more due to localization packs for multiple languages. Valhalla is also headed to PS4 but PlayStation Game Size was not able to confirm the DLC’s size for the last-gen platform. Typically, however, PS5 downloads weigh less than PS4 downloads due to the former’s compression technology.

DLC Version it's 05.001.000



Update 05.001.000 Should Be Coming To Base Game tonight — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 12, 2023

As for the trophies, we’ve looked over on PSNProfiles and it looks like the trophy set has yet to go live on PSN’s servers. However, God of War Ragnarok game director Mihir Sheth confirmed on Twitter that the trophies will be separate from the base game and will not affect the Platinum.

Yes. They are separate from #GodOfWarRagnarok base game however so they will not affect your platinum there. — Mihir Sheth (@youtheremehere) December 11, 2023

Patch notes for update 05.001.000 should become available in a few hours so make sure to check back.