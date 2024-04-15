Stellar Blade Trophies and Download Size Revealed

PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade‘s download size and trophies have been revealed ahead of release next week on Friday, April 26. Folks who are struggling with storage space on their PS5 will be pleased to note that the game occupies a little over 30 GB of space.

Stellar Blade trophies are mostly completion-based

According to PSN backend scraper PlayStation Game Size, Stellar Blade’s version 1.001.000 will weigh 30.448 GB, to be exact. Non U.S. versions of the game might weigh more due to localization packs for multiple languages. There might also be a day-one update, if the aforementioned version number is anything to go by.

Shift Up did say that it has post-launch updates in the works but we don’t know what the first update entails yet. Stellar Blade will be available to pre-load on April 19, midnight local time.

Pre-Load : April 19 – Midnight

As far as Stellar Blade’s trophy list is concerned, folks over at PowerPyx managed to pull up the list comprised of a total of 43 trophies including Platinum. There are three Gold trophies, 12 Silver, and 27 Bronze.

Players will need to see three different endings alongside grabbing a variety of collectibles, upgrading character and gear stats, and defeating enemies using various methods.