Call of Duty Developers Angry Over Campaign Joke at The Game Awards

Various Call of Duty developers are upset over a joke made by Christopher Judge at The Game Awards regarding the length of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III‘s campaign.

During last night’s Game Awards, Judge — who voiced Kratos in God of War and the subsequent sequel God of War Ragnarök — joked that his infamous acceptance speech last year was longer than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s campaign.

While many in the audience laughed at the joke, current and former developers online weren’t too happy. Various developers (via CharlieIntel) took to Twitter to share their distaste with the joke, while some also took shots at the God of War franchise for its sales and engagement compared to Call of Duty.

Several current and former Call of Duty developers have also called out Christopher Judge for his comments at The Game Awards, saying MWIII is probably ‘destroys’ all God of War games combined in sales/player metrics. pic.twitter.com/olONaaoQH2 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 8, 2023

Developers feel hurt by the joke at their expense

“‘Funny’ but yeah the metrics that [Call of Duty] absolutely destroys all of the God of War games (probably combined [to be honest]) in is also equally laughable (if not more),” read one developers tweet. Another noted that God of War has “short user engagement” once the game is consumed, while another just lamented the fact that they were mocked by a peer at the awards.

“Honestly, as [Call of Duty] developers, we’ve heard way worse. But we don’t expect it from a peer, at an event that supposed to be celebrating this years achievements in gaming. Especially with all the information that was leaked about it’s development,” said one anonymous developer.

The Modern Warfare III campaign was mocked upon its release, as it seems to be able to be completed in only around 3-4 hours, a surprisingly low number compared to past years.

While Call of Duty campaigns are not notoriously long, they usually last up to around 8-10 hours to complete. The previous entry in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, took around eight hours to beat, according to the game tracking website HowLongToBeat.