Summer Game Fest 2024 Date & Time Announced

The Summer Game Fest officially announces the date, time, and location of its 2024 event. Hosted by The Game Award’s Geoff Keighley, the showcase features two hours of game trailers, announcements, and more.

Summer Game Fest 2024 goes live on June 7

The 2024 Summer Game Fest goes live on June 7 at 2 PM Pacific / 5 PM Eastern from the YouTube Theatre in LA. As always, the show will be live-streamed on YouTube and Twitch. Meanwhile, fans who want to be part of the live audience can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster starting May 7. It’s hard to say what games will be there. However, last year’s show included games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Price of Persia: The Lost Crown, Remnant 2, and Armored Core 6.

???



It's officially official: On Friday, June 7 @SummerGameFest streams live from @youtubetheater in LA at 2p PT / 5p ET / 9p GMT.



A two hour showcase of what's next in gaming.



Sign up now at https://t.co/gO9QVWF4nN for event alerts. pic.twitter.com/5UAiehTPNY — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) March 13, 2024

Geoff Keighley launched the Summer Game Fest in 2020 as a substitute for E3, which was canceled due to COVID-19. At the time, it consisted simply of Keighley and guests reacting to the livestream publishers. Since then, it’s transformed to a live, in-person event with production values on par with the Game Awards. With the last in-person E3 held in 2019 and the convention officially discontinued in 2023, Summer Game Fest has effectively stepped up to fill the same niche.

In addition to the official event, Summer 2024 will also bring showcases from several major publishers. Microsoft officially announced its June Showcase in March, and companies like Sony, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Capcom, EA, and more will likely have their own events. Meanwhile, fans also have the annual PC Gaming Show to look forward to in June.