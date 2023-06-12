Capcom had one of the shorter summer showcases, but it still had a small handful of games to show. Here’s everything from the Capcom Showcase 2023.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Capcom showed the same trailer from the Xbox Games Showcase and confirmed it would come to PS5, as well.

Mega Man X Dive Offline

This Mega Man RPG title is coming to Steam, iOS, and Android in 2023.

Pragmata

This unusual title only got a short trailer, one that delayed it out of 2023 to some unknown time in the future.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is still coming out on June 30, and its demo is now live on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Ace Attorney: Apollo Justice Trilogy

This collection of the fourth, fifth, and sixth Ace Attorney games is coming in early 2024 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Exoprimal

Capcom has once again showed more of Exoprimal, giving players a look at a five-player co-op mode called Savage Gauntlet that rotates weekly, another Exosuit with a shotgun-rifle hybrid that will added to the game after launch, and another open beta that is kicking off on June 16.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

The stream ended with another look at Dragon’s Dogma 2. It’ll have a world that’s four times larger than the last game and physics that will affect the gameplay (like destroying a bridge or making an enemy fall by pulling their leg). Capcom even revealed some of the story characters, but noted that the game doesn’t have a release date yet.