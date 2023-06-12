Pragmata Delayed Again Through Brief Trailer

Pragmata has been shrouded in mystery since its unexpected 2020 reveal. Capcom did drop another trailer for the illusive title, but announced that it was being pushed yet again.

Pragmata now has a release date window of “TBD” instead of 2023. The end of the trailer came with an apology that reads as follows:

“It is with a heavy heart that we must further postpone the release of Pragmata. Our team is currently hard at work making the best game that we possible can, but we need more time. We will continue to do our best to ensure that the final product is worthy of your patience.”

The actual trailer didn’t show much, only the little girl from the other trailers, Diana, being fired at before dropping a message to the audience about the delay. The following clips had very quick glimpses of melee combat.

Pragmata was announced in June 2020 through a Hideo Kojima-esque trailer. Over a year passed before Capcom referenced the game again, noting the team was making steady progress. It was then delayed a few weeks later into 2023.