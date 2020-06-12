Sony’s recent PlayStation 5 event was replete with surprising and intriguing announcements. Pragmata, the space game whose trailer opens on the streets of a deserted city, most certainly counts among one of the most interesting. This rather bizarre-looking title comes from publisher Capcom and is slated to launch on the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X on an unspecified date in 2022.

Check out the Pragmata announcement trailer in the following video:

As noted above, Pragmata’s debut trailer opens in a deserted metropolis. Cars sit abandoned on the streets, while someone in a specially designed spacesuit roams forward with purpose. Before long, this spacesuit-wearing individual is making use of a gadget that allows them to track the whereabouts of a young girl. The child is found soon thereafter, curiously watching the movements of what can only be described as a holographic cat. Again, Pragmata is nothing if not intriguing.

More scenes with fancy gadgets and a rather impressive set piece eventually lead to the trailer’s ending with the girl and spacesuit wearer stepping foot on the moon. According to a blog post from Capcom’s Yuri Araujo reveals Pragmata takes place in a “dystopian near-future on Earth’s Moon.”

Apparently, players are in for quite the unforgettable science fiction adventure. Next-gen’s technology, ray-tracing included, will ensure the experience is as immersive as possible, teases Araujo in the blog post. The game’s development team at Capcom remains hard at work on the title. However, Araujo notes more information will not hit the airwaves until sometime in 2021.

[Source: Capcom]