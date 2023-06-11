Here’s Every Xbox Games Showcase Game Coming to PlayStation

First-party showcases are always filled with third-party games that are loosely positioned as exclusives. The Xbox Games Showcase for 2023 was no different, so here’s everything game from that stream that is also coming to PlayStation consoles.

Star Wars: Outlaws

Star Wars: Outlaws is the Star Wars game coming from Massive Entertainment and a handful of other Ubisoft studios. It will be on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2024 and more will be shown at the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12.

Payday 3

Payday 3 leaked out beforehand, but this co-op heist shooter is also coming to PS5 in addition to PC and Xbox Series X|S on September 21.

Persona 3 Reload

This one is tricky since Atlus didn’t technically announce that Persona 3 Reload, the heavily rumored and leaked remake of Persona 3, is coming to PS4 or PS5 in early 2024. However, it appears as though Atlus has embargoed platform announcements. The listings for the PS4 and PS5 versions leaked, anyway.

Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica is in the same exact boat as Persona 3 Reload. This strategy Persona game wasn’t technically announced for PS4 and PS5, but will undoubtedly be announced for November 17 like the Xbox and PC versions.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was previously revealed for PS4 and PS5. It’s coming out in early 2024.

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is already obviously out on PS4 and PS5, but the new trailer gives players a look at the upcoming story missions and a sneak peak at the new hero.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC was also already confirmed for PS5 and will be launching on November 17 for $29.99.

Still Wakes the Deep

The Chinese Room, the studio behind Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, is making a horror game and while a PS5 version was not specifically stated, the game’s website lists the PlayStation Store. It’s coming in early 2024.

Jusant

Dontnod’s meditative action puzzle climbing game is also coming to PS5 in fall 2023.

Cities Skylines 2

This city-building game was confirmed for PS5 after the show and will release on October 24 for $49.99.

Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The next expansion for Elder Scrolls Online has already been confirmed for June 20 for PS4 and PS5.

Fallout 76: Atlantic City

Fallout 76’s Atlantic City expansion was not announced for PS4, but it unlikely that Bethesda Softworks would withhold the DLC from one platform the game is already on.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio, a fantasy RPG from Studio Zero, also wasn’t announced for PS5, but it is another Atlus game that is likely part of the aforementioned embargo that Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica are caught up in.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

This action game from Capcom wasn’t announced for PS5, only Xbox Series X|S. However, it’s very likely that it will come to PS5 and might even be at the upcoming Capcom Showcase.