Persona 3 Remake, Persona 5 Tactica Trailers Leak Online

So many other insiders were leaking information about a Persona 3 remake that Atlus decided it wanted to get in on the action, too. The company prematurely uploaded trailers for not only the Persona 3 remake, but also a Persona 5 tactics game.

Atlus messed up. They revealed Persona 3 Remake too early on their instagram pic.twitter.com/xycj3wZZ5d — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) June 8, 2023

The heavily rumored Persona 3 remake is titled Persona 3 Reload. The trailer, which was on Atlus West’s Instagram account (which has since been deleted), shows updated visuals of this full remake. It’s unconfirmed if this will have content from FES or Portable, but it was rumored to not have everything.

It has a release window of early 2024 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and will launch on Game Pass. PlayStation versions are inevitable, but they were likely left out because this trailer was probably supposed to debut at the Xbox Games Showcase.

PERSONA 5 TACTICA TRAILER!!



releases 17/11/23 (17th november 2023) pic.twitter.com/sDklynkmaQ — JUNO ? (@junoharuto) June 8, 2023

The Persona 5 Tactica trailer leaked the same way. This tactical title has a different presentation when compared to other Persona games and Persona 5. It has a more cartoonish art style and characters from Persona 5 that players might recognize.

Its release date is November 17 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and will launch on Game Pass. Again, it’s likely that the PlayStation versions were omitted because this trailer was probably supposed to be at the Xbox Games Showcase.

These leaks corroborate past rumors and reports. Persona 3 Reload was one of the proposed names for the remake, but it was rumored to be releasing in 2023. A small snippet of footage also recently leaked that was allegedly from an internal meeting Sega held in 2021. A domain (which was similar to other Persona domains) pointed to a game called “Persona 5 T,” which appears to be Persona 5 Tactica.