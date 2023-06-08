Persona 3 Remake Release Date Window, Title Possibly Leaked

It looks like we’ll finally get Persona 3 Remake release date or window sometime this week, if reports by two insiders are anything to go by. The rumored remake’s gameplay was leaked in April following a series of rumors, and its existence is all but confirmed at this point.

ResetEra user Im A Hero too, who first leaked Persona 3 remake, and another insider who goes by @MbKKssTBhz5 on Twitter have claimed that the game will be titled Persona 3 Reload (or Reloaded), and it’ll be revealed during the Xbox Showcase on Sunday, June 11, with a release window of winter 2023 (possibly November). The game was originally speculated to be showcased during today’s Summer Game Fest 2023 event because a day ago, P3RE.JP domain linked to developer Atlus received an update.

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden were announced during last year’s Xbox Showcase, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see Persona 3 Reload turn up at Microsoft’s Sunday event. Leakers claim that the latter will also head to PlayStation platforms but didn’t specify whether we’re getting it for the PS4 and PS5 both, or PS5 only.

Persona 3 Reload is reportedly a “full remake” but not a “definitive” edition.

English:



The title of the remake is “Persona 3 Reload.” It could likely release this winter (possibly November).



It will be announced on June 11, at the Xbox Games Showcase. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) June 8, 2023

MbKKssTBhz5 further claims Persona 6 will be announced sometime this year.