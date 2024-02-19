Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Release Date Window Hinted at by Dev

Square Enix‘s Naoki Hamaguchi has dropped a hint about the release date window for Final Fantasy 7 remake’s part 3. The third installment, which has yet to be titled, might be out by early 2028 as it seems to be following the same trajectory as FF7: Rebirth.

Square Enix has made progress on Final Fantasy 7 remake part 3’s script

In an interview with YouTuber Julien Chieze (via GamesRadar), Hamaguchi was quizzed about FF7 remake part 3, to which he said that he’s unable to divulge too much but can say that the development team has made progress on the script.

“Of course, I cannot tell you what stage we are at, but we have already made progress on the script and we are thinking about certain developments,” Hamaguchi said around the 41-minute mark in the video below. “When we got to the end of the development for Remake, we started talking about a sequel with [writer Kazushige Nojima] and I think we can say that we are in the same situation today.”

FF7 Remake and Rebirth release dates are about four years apart, so Hamaguchi’s statement suggests that we’re looking at an early 2028 release window, if not sooner.