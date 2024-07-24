Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered Release Date Set in New Trailer

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered has gotten a release date in a brand new trailer released today. The release date announcement trailer also showed off some of the new costumes and gameplay features available in the remastered version of the game, although these were strangely buried amongst the development team’s credits.

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will be released on PS5 and PS4 on October 31, 2024, during the rather appropriate celebration of Halloween. A product of No More Heroes creator Goichi Suda and Resident Evil director Shinji Mikami, Shadows of the Damned follows Garcia Hotspur and demon shapeshifter Johnson as they travel through the Underworld. They aim to rescue Garcia’s kidnapped lover Paula from the clutches of the Lord of the Underworld, Fleming.

The trailer showed off the game’s four new costumes too. Demonio Garcia, Ocho Corazones, Placa Garcia, and Kamikaze Garcia can all be seen among multiple credits for the game’s creators and its development team. The trailer also briefly mentioned 4K support for the newer consoles and New Game+ mode, where players can carry over their progress and “spend an eternity raising hell in the Underworld.”

The game can be pre-ordered for PS5 from the PlayStation Store right now for $24.99 / £19.99 / €24.99, although PS4 pre-orders do not seem to be available just yet. Those who do preorder the game will get access to the title three days earlier on October 28.

Those heading to Gamescom in Germany between August 21-25 will be able to get their hands on the game even earlier; Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will be there with two other unannounced games from publisher NetEase. Goichi Suda and Shinji Mikami will also be in attendance.