Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered Trailer Sets Release Date

The final season of Telltale Games’ Sam & Max series is back with a new look thanks to indie studio Skunkape Games. The studio announced the release date for Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered on Thursday. While the original was a PC and PlayStation 3 exclusive, the remaster is available on all current and last-gen platforms.

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse launches for PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on August 14. Skunkape announced the remaster with a new trailer showing off the updated graphics. The studio also released a set of images demonstrating the improved lighting, shadows, and visual effects. The developers also fixed bugs, restored cut content, and overhauled many of the game’s environments. The remaster also features an improved user interface and new accessibility settings.

Originally released by Telltale Games in 2010, Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse sees the titular duo caught up in psychic shenanigans. It begins with the unhinged rabbit Max stumbling across a supernatural toy that gives him a vision of the future. Their search for the Toys of Power pits the Freelance Police against villains from across the galaxy. “As those who seek the Devil’s Toybox close in and Max’s psychic abilities grow beyond his control,” says Skunkape, “the Freelance Police will come up against their most frightening adversary yet: the power of Max’s mind.”

The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered is the third Sam & Max remaster from Skunkape. Made up of former Telltale developers, it acquired the rights to the series following Telltale’s shutdown in 2018.