PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning August 12, 2024

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week beginning August 12, 2024, has gotten a couple of bigger titles this week that stand out among a sea of indie games. The highlight of the week will be the latest installment in the Madden NFL franchise, although there is also Hunt: Showdown 1896 on PS5 and Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse on PS4.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of August 12 to 18, 2024.

PS5 Games

Shoulders of Giants: Ultimate (August 12)

Compound (August 13)

Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery (August 13)

Mad Devils: Damned-finitive Edition (August 13)

Cat’s Request (August 14)

Tiny Pixels Vol. 1 – Ninpo Blast (August 14)

Axe Ace (August 15)

Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game (August 15)

Hunt: Showdown 1896 (August 15)

Overboss (August 15)

Parking Masters (August 15)

Phantom Spark (August 15)

The Precinct (August 15)

Tiny Whaley 2 (August 15)

White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies – Complete Edition (August 15)

Baby Boomer 2: 35 Years Too Soon (August 16)

Castaway (August 16)

Cazzarion: Treasure Diver (August 16)

Madden NFL 25 (August 16)

Mute Crimson DX (August 16)

Rewind or Die (August 16)

SunnySide (August 16)

Tower (August 16)

Turn to Mine (August 16)

Vikings Pinball (August 17)

PS4 Games

Drag Racing Professionals: Dirt Mechanic Simulator (August 13)

Cat’s Request (August 14)

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse (August 14)

Tiny Pixels Vol. 1 – Ninpo Blast (August 14)

Axe Ace (August 15)

Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game (August 15)

Overboss (August 15)

Parking Masters (August 15)

Phantom Spark (August 15)

Truck Simulator Cargo Driver 2024 – EURO (August 15)

Baby Boomer 2: 35 Years Too Soon (August 16)

Castaway (August 16)

Madden NFL 25 (August 16)

Rewind or Die (August 16)

Tower (August 16)

Turn to Mine (August 16)

Vikings Pinball (August 17)

A total of 25 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a shorter list of 17 titles. Madden NFL 25 is the biggest game of the week, but while the football game is coming to both PS5 and PS4, only PS5 players will be able to benefit from the new dynamic physics-based tackling system called BOOM Tech.

PvPvE extraction shooter Hunt: Showdown 1896 will be coming to PS5 on August 15 with a massive overhaul, including a completely new area. The bad news is that support for the PS4 version of the game will end on the same day. Meanwhile, the final season of Sam & Max, The Devil’s Playhouse, gets the remaster treatment with updated graphics and the reintroduction of cut content.

Finally, PSVR players do get one new game this week in the form of Compound, a randomized, rogue-lite, free-roaming shooter that pits players against The Corporation.