Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered Set for 2024 Release

Grasshopper Manufacture has announced that Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will hit consoles and PC this year.

The remaster of the cult favorite PS3-era title will be on PS4 and PS5, and at PAX East 2024, players can go hands-on with a demo for the game at the NetEase booth.

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered Details