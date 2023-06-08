Shadows of the Damned Remastered Announced

Shadows of the Damned Remastered Announced

By Michael Leri

Shadows of the Damned is one of those PlayStation 3-era games that’s harder to play now since, while backwards compatible on Xbox, it isn’t on PC or PlayStation Plus Premium. However, it’ll get much easier to play soon, as Grasshopper Manufacture announced Shadows of the Damned Remastered.

Is Shadows of the Damned Remastered a remake?

The studio released a silly announcement video where protagonist Garcia “F***ing” Hotspur blasts at writer Suda 51 inside of the real world and shoots Grasshopper’s community manager James Mountain. It then goes to actual gameplay, showing that the remaster will still be in line with the 2011 original and not be a full remake.

It’s likely that there will at least be performance and resolution boosts, but more will be revealed at the Grasshopper Direct on June 14 at 9 p.m. PT.

Buy No More Heroes 3 for $38.99

Shadows of the Damned was developed by three notable Japanese figureheads: Shinji Mikami, Akira Yamaoka, and Suda 51, who are famous for Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and No More Heroes, respectively. While received somewhat well (its PS3 version has a 77 on Metacritic), it had a troubled development cycle that went through radical changes mostly at the behest of Electronic Arts. It started out as a psychological horror game in a bigger world where players didn’t have any firearms, but EA insisted that it have guns. Suda 51 later said that EA’s “demands were strong.”

Suda 51 and Mikami also did have influence on the game, but Massimo Guarini ended up directing much of the game under EA’s supervision. Shadows of the Damned also spent so long in early production, that it was trimmed in order to make up time. It was quite a slim game by 2011 standards and didn’t sell well, only moving 24,000 copies in its launch month in the United States.

Shadows of the Damned seemed dead, but it did make a surprise appearance in Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes. This remaster shows that that wasn’t just a one-off cameo.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

TRENDING

Related