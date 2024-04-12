Farming Life Sim SunnySide Heads to PS5 This Summer

RainyGames and Merge Games have announced that the farming life sim SunnySide will be released on PS5 in the Summer after next month’s PC launch.

SunnySide is set in a small yet diverse Japanese town and claims to modernize the farming sim (specifically the Stardew Valley model that itself modernized Harvest Moon/Story of Seasons).

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will be able to chill on the farm when SunnySide is released on July 10, 2024. PS5 players also have the added bonus of a physical edition. PC players can be the early bird and get it on Steam on May 24 or, indeed, play the demo right now.

You can watch the release date trailer below to get a feel for the cozy anime-infused life sim.

Featuring a rich anime-inspired cast of characters, modern farm-sim gameplay, and a cozy turn-based combat system, SunnySide promises to push the boundaries of the entire genre.

With over a hundred different crops to grow and more than 25 characters to meet, SunnySide‘s “hang out” system allows players to balance cultivating new relationships while building their perfect homestead seamlessly.

SunnySide is an innovative farming and life simulation set in a small, diverse Japanese town with a compelling story to uncover.

As well as fulfilling your homesteading dreams, SunnySide sweeps you up on an adventure to rediscover the forgotten past of a new friend…

You’ve just purchased your first plot of land in an aging post town in the heart of the Japanese countryside. Now, creating a homestead you can be proud of is up to you.

Use modern technology to balance time between your new farm life and joining the local community. Meet new people and learn about their lives, support their businesses, hang out around town and in the city, and even pursue some romance.

With a focus on individuality, you will be provided with unique opportunities that allow for creative freedom and self-expression.

Your avatar, homestead, and even your in-game cell phone can all be tailored to your preferences and desires. Place your home and customize your farm layout however you want! There are plenty of decorations, clothing styles, and hair options to enjoy on your journey of self-discovery.

The best part of living in the country is becoming part of a community. Enjoy hanging out with the local residents, listening to their stories, witnessing their lives, forming bonds, attending events, and building a life you can be proud of.

A quiet life in the country is nice, but something lurks beneath this peaceful town.

After a thousand-year-old sassy survey drone named Sparky rescues you from a cave in, you’re tasked with helping this new companion retrieve their lost memories and complete the last mission they remember: learn more about humans. Join Sparky on a mission of self discovery while exploring the mysterious caves together, and team-up in a cozy card-based battle system.