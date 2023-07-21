High on Life PS5 & PS4 Versions Revealed by Trophy Lists

High on Life PS5 and PS4 versions were revealed by trophy lists that appeared online today. While developer Squanch Games is yet to make an announcement about the game’s new platforms, High on Life is appearing at the IGN San Diego Comic-Con Takeover soon, where more details are expected to emerge.

High on Life PS5 and PS4 trophy lists

The High on Life trophy lists for the PS5 and PS4 versions are identical. In fact, according to the lists that have appeared on Exophase, the only difference between the new trophy lists and the Xbox achievement lists is the addition of a Platinum trophy.

The vast majority of the trophy list are story-related trophies for obtaining weapons and defeating specific enemies. There are also collectibles to find and some missable side quests and optional tasks. The full list of 33 PS5 and PS4 trophies is below for those who don’t care about spoilers:

High on Life Platinum Trophy

Call Your Loved Ones – Hey, you got all the trophies. And that’s great. But people have been asking about you. Are you okay?

High on Life Gold Trophies

Hardest Battle in the Game – Defeat Dr. Giblets.

– Defeat Dr. Giblets. Self-Actualization – Defeat Nipulon.

– Defeat Nipulon. Legendary Bounty Hunter – Defeat Garmantuous and take down the G3 cartel.

– Defeat Garmantuous and take down the G3 cartel. Luglox Genocide – Find and open every Luglox chest.

– Find and open every Luglox chest. Mods Please Ban – Unlock every post in the Bounty Hunter forums.

– Unlock every post in the Bounty Hunter forums. Playing Card to Get – Collect every trading card in the game.

High on Life Silver Trophies

Who’s The Boss? – Defeat the Skrendel Brothers.

– Defeat the Skrendel Brothers. Playing Favorites – Sacrifice a Gatlian other than Kenny during the fight against Garmantuous.

– Sacrifice a Gatlian other than Kenny during the fight against Garmantuous. A Starfish is Born – Watch Globo’s rise to fame.

– Watch Globo’s rise to fame. We Paid for the Rights to Put a Whole Movie in Here – Discover the movie theater.

– Discover the movie theater. Epic Legendary Prize – Sit through the entirety of the really annoying countdown show on TV.

– Sit through the entirety of the really annoying countdown show on TV. Sequel-Bait – Discover Dr. Gurgula’s hideout in the Human Haven.

– Discover Dr. Gurgula’s hideout in the Human Haven. Seeing All The Sights – Unlock and explore every collectible warp base.

– Unlock and explore every collectible warp base. Carried Stan’s Load to Completion – Complete the game with Stan’s product in your inventory.

High on Life Bronze Trophies

Fallout Doesn’t Let You Do This – Kill Slumsley.

– Kill Slumsley. Bring a Knife to a Gun Fight – Obtain Knifey.

– Obtain Knifey. First Bounty Down – Defeat 9-Torg.

– Defeat 9-Torg. Don’t Knife The Hand That Feeds – Take Knifey’s advice and stab Gene in the gut.

– Take Knifey’s advice and stab Gene in the gut. G3 Graduation – Defeat Douglas.

– Defeat Douglas. Sweezy Like Sunday Morning – Obtain Sweezy.

– Obtain Sweezy. Gunning for Your Job – Use Sweezy to boss around the Office Moplets.

– Use Sweezy to boss around the Office Moplets. Cold-Blooded Driller – Defeat Krubis.

– Defeat Krubis. Satisfied Gustomer – Obtain Gus.

– Obtain Gus. Are You Packin’? – Obtain the Jetpack.

– Obtain the Jetpack. Creature Feature – Obtain Creature.

– Obtain Creature. RIP Davey Glutes – Obtain the Mag-Boots.

– Obtain the Mag-Boots. Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood – Pay your bill at Applebee’s.

– Pay your bill at Applebee’s. Spent 15 Hours at the Alien Strip Club – Spend 15 hours at the very real in-game alien strip club.

– Spend 15 hours at the very real in-game alien strip club. Lezduit! – Obtain Lezduit.

– Obtain Lezduit. Series Wrap On Suit-O – Say goodbye to Suit-O.

– Say goodbye to Suit-O. We’re All Very Impressed, Trust Me – Juggle an enemy in the air with at least 5 shots.

– Juggle an enemy in the air with at least 5 shots. Eye Scream, You Scream – Pop 20 Grunt eyeballs.

The appearance of the trophy lists confirms the rumor that started yesterday when a PS4 version of the game was discovered in a game update database. At the moment, High on Life is only available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. A horror-themed expansion for the game called High on Knife is also in the works.