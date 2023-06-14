Armored Core 6 Gameplay Previews Mech Fighting Action

A more detailed look at Armored Core 6 gameplay has popped up online, showcasing a more detailed look at what fans expect from the highly anticipated mecha action game ahead of its release on August 25, 2023.
Armored Core 6 gameplay features some big enemies
The new footage comes out of Summer Game Fest, where developer FromSoftware was showing off the game in brief capacity. Specifically, 4Gamer has collected a handful of videos of gameplay during a preview session.
The Armored Core 6 gameplay is pretty brief, with some videos showcasing just a few minutes of total footage, but it does give players a great look at what to expect in the upcoming game. Footage in the gameplay videos include players navigating a large warehouse with the mech, taking down smaller enemies, and then fighting what looks to be a colossal tank.
Check out the Armored Core 6 gameplay videos below:
In recent Armored Core 6 news, FromSoftware unveiled the Collector’s Editions for the game, with a variety of options available for those looking to get a more deluxe version of the highly anticipated game.
Both the Armored Core 6 Collector’s Edition and Premium Edition are exclusive to the Bandai Namco store. Here’s a list of content that will come with the Collector’s Edition, which costs $229.99:
- Armored Core 6 Game
- Armored Core Figurine 19 cm
- Steelbook with original art case
- A set of 4 pin badges with in-game emblem patterns
- A set of 45 stickers
- 40-age hardcover artbook
- Digital soundtrack
A Premium Edition was also made available on the Bandai Namco store for a whopping $449.99, and includes all of the content from the Collector’s Edition, plus a garage/hangar that comes included for the figurine. Both the Collector’s and Premium Edition of Armored Core 6 are sold out as of now, so fans will have to join a waitlist if they want to grab one.