Armored Core 6 Gameplay Previews Mech Fighting Action

A more detailed look at Armored Core 6 gameplay has popped up online, showcasing a more detailed look at what fans expect from the highly anticipated mecha action game ahead of its release on August 25, 2023.

Armored Core 6 gameplay features some big enemies

The new footage comes out of Summer Game Fest, where developer FromSoftware was showing off the game in brief capacity. Specifically, 4Gamer has collected a handful of videos of gameplay during a preview session.

The Armored Core 6 gameplay is pretty brief, with some videos showcasing just a few minutes of total footage, but it does give players a great look at what to expect in the upcoming game. Footage in the gameplay videos include players navigating a large warehouse with the mech, taking down smaller enemies, and then fighting what looks to be a colossal tank.

Check out the Armored Core 6 gameplay videos below:

In recent Armored Core 6 news, FromSoftware unveiled the Collector’s Editions for the game, with a variety of options available for those looking to get a more deluxe version of the highly anticipated game.

Both the Armored Core 6 Collector’s Edition and Premium Edition are exclusive to the Bandai Namco store. Here’s a list of content that will come with the Collector’s Edition, which costs $229.99:

Armored Core 6 Game

Armored Core Figurine 19 cm

Steelbook with original art case

A set of 4 pin badges with in-game emblem patterns

A set of 45 stickers

40-age hardcover artbook

Digital soundtrack

A Premium Edition was also made available on the Bandai Namco store for a whopping $449.99, and includes all of the content from the Collector’s Edition, plus a garage/hangar that comes included for the figurine. Both the Collector’s and Premium Edition of Armored Core 6 are sold out as of now, so fans will have to join a waitlist if they want to grab one.