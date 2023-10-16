Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections DLC to Include Iconic Themes

A Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections DLC pack will include some of the more iconic theme songs from the Naruto series when the game launches on November 17, 2023.

Bandai Namco announced on Monday that a Nostalgic Anime Song & Item Pack DLC will be available to players when the game launches, and will include five different music tracks, all of which were used as theme songs to either Naruto or Naruto Shippuden during the anime’s original run.

The five tracks included in the DLC are:

“GO!!!” by FLOW

“Haruka Kanata” by ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION

“Blue Bird” by Ikimonogakari

“Silhouette” by KANA-BOON

“Kaze” by Yamazaru

Alongside the tracks being added to the game, the DLC will also include three new in-game items, including a new Ninja Info Card Skin and Microphone and Orange Headphones substitution items.

What do we know about Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections?

The fighting game is set to release as the Naruto series celebrates its 20th anniversary and will feature content and stories from all previous games set in the Ninja Storm fighting game series, including new content based on the Boruto anime series.

According to CyberConnect2, over 130 fighters will be available to choose from, and a new story featuring Naruto’s son Boruto will also be included. The story will see Boruto tasked with stopping the threat of the Fifth Great Ninja War from breaking out.

Physical versions of the game are also being released by Bandai Namco, with a Collector’s Edition and Premium Collector’s Edition on offer. The Collector’s Edition will feature the base game and a steel case, as well as a special Collector’s Box and an exclusive Naruto and Sasuke figurine set.

The Premium Collector’s Edition will receive all digital and physical bonuses from the Digital Deluxe/Ultimate Edition and Collector’s Edition and will also include six physical collectible cards as well as a special scroll with original artwork of every fighter in the game drawn by Studio Pierrot, the studio behind the Naruto series.