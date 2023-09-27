Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Trailers Show Off Iconic Battles

Two new Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections trailers have been released by Bandai Namco, previewing some of the systems and memorable battles players can recreate.

How many characters are playable in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections?

“In Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, players can choose from the largest roster in a Naruto game, with more than 130 characters from the series available, and 10 new ones introduced in the game,” reads the release. “Facing their opponents, they will be able to use various combos and even change their leader to keep the pressure on their opponent. Ninjutsu and Awakening will play an important part in combat. Players will be to pick up to six Ninjutsu abilities to gain advantage against their opponents.

“They can also awaken into a new form that will grant them even more power. To try and finish the battle, players can use all their chakra and unleash a powerful Secret Technique which, when selecting specific characters can turn into a Combination Secret Technique. Another new feature, the Simple Control mode, will help newcomers to the franchise unleash powerful combos with ease. Simple Control Mode comes in addition to the standard style players of the Ultimate Ninja Storm series have always known.”

The release also states that players will be able to customize their characters with different Finish scenes.

“By fighting either solo or online in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, characters will level up and unlock additional customizations as well as other unlockable items, such as Finish scenes. Offline Free Battles will let players choose the way they want to fight against the computer or play an offline tournament. Players can hone their skills against others around the world in Online mode, choosing between Casual Match and Ranked Match. Online Mode will also feature custom matchmaking after launch, letting players choose who they want to challenge.”

Finally, fans can recreate iconic Naruto battles in “History mode,” as the information reads:

“In the game’s History mode, players can relive epic story-based battles from the NARUTO, experiencing key moments from the series complete with anime cut scenes and cinematic battles. In Special Story mode, a whole new storyline unfolds, taking place during the events of BORUTO. Boruto realizes a mysterious man, Merz, is trying to initiate war. What will be Naruto and Sasuke’s role? Players will have to find out when the game launches on November 17th.”

You can check out the Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections trailers on YouTube below: