Armored Core 6 Update 1.05 Includes Ranked Matchmaking, New PvP Maps

FromSoftware has detailed Armored Core 6 update 1.05, a new patch that will add ranked matchmaking modes, new PvP maps, and much more.

The new update to the game will arrive on December 19, 2023, across all platforms. It will be one of the bigger updates coming to the game since launch.

New parts, nameplates, and more also coming

Most notably, the update will add a new ranked leaderboard for its PvP matchmaking, letting players compete and see where they stack up against other players. Ranks in PvP will now track across 1-on-1 and 3-on-3 matches, and will go all the way up to S-Rank.

The update will also include a handful of new PvP maps, as well as new customization options for players. These include new nameplates for Ranked and Custom Matches, as well as new parts for mechs. However, no official patch notes for the update are available, so fans will have to wait just a bit longer to see what exactly is coming to the game.

In the meantime, a trailer for the update was shared by FromSoftware, which you can see below: