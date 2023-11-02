FromSoftware Gives Update on Elden Ring DLC, Armored Core 6 Sales

FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa Corporation has provided an update on Elden Ring DLC‘s development and release status as well as Armored Core 6 sales. Earlier today, the company released its financial report for the second quarter ended September 30, in which it disclosed the information.

Kadokawa told stakeholders that Elden Ring’s development is “proceeding smoothly” and FromSoftware is “working hard” on the content, but it’s not in a position to announce a release date or window at this time. Titled Shadow of the Erdtree, the DLC was announced in February 2023, but there has been no news since then.

Kadokawa announced a year-on-year decline in net sales, noting that Elden Ring contributed “significantly” to sales this time last year. FromSoftware did release Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon in August, but its international sales have yet to take off.

Domestically, Armored Core 6 is off to a strong start, having sold over 700,000 in Japan alone — a result Kadokawa considers “a major success.” However, Japan-based analyst Dr Serkan Toto reports that the company isn’t too pleased with Armored Core 6’s performance around the globe. Kadokawa expects global sales to grow in the second half of the financial year.