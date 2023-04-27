Armored Core 6 Collector’s Edition, Premium Edition Available for PS5 and PS4 Pre-Order

The Armored Core 6 Collector’s Edition and Premium Edition are now both available for pre-order on PS5 and PS4, though these pricey versions of the game weren’t shown at the end of the new gameplay trailer revealed today. Instead, the trailer emphasized the digital Standard and Deluxe Editions as well as the pre-order bonus of a Melander C3 G13 Special Customization “Tenderfoot” parts set. It also revealed that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will release on August 25, 2023, fitting well within the prior 2023 release window.

Armored Core 6 Collector’s, Premium Edition price and content

Both the Armored Core 6 Collector’s Edition and Premium Edition are exclusive to the Bandai Namco store. Here’s a list of content that will come with the Collector’s Edition, which costs $229.99:

Armored Core 6 Game

Armored Core Figurine 19 cm

Steelbook with original art case

A set of 4 pin badges with in-game emblem patterns

A set of 45 stickers

40-age hardcover artbook

Digital soundtrack

By comparison, the Premium Edition will be $449.99 and include all of the content from the Collector’s Edition above. The huge price gap is due to a “garage” that comes with a 32 cm figurine that is inspired by the one featured in the game.

Also, to be clear on the pre-order bonus, the Melander C3 parts set and the emblem that it comes with are just an “early unlock,” meaning that you can earn them through normal progression through the game. The pre-order bonus also includes an exclusive AC decal.