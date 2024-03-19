Sony Becomes Founding Partner of Esports World Cup, First Event Set for Summer 2024

Sony Group has signed a multi-year agreement with Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) to collaborate on the Esports World Cup, becoming a founding member of the event. The first event is scheduled to take place this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with players and teams from across the globe competing in a large number of games for “the largest prize pool in esports history.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Pictures, and Sony Music will all collaborate on Esports World Cup initiatives

The partnership will see various Sony divisions — Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Pictures, and Sony Music — come together to collaborate on various aspects of the World Cup. Sony Music will create its anthem, Sony Pictures will work on documentaries showcasing players and games, and SIE will “support promising creators and talent.”

“Sony has been enhancing the esports experience especially with Sony Interactive Entertainment’s initiatives such as PlayStation Tournaments and the annual EVO fighting game series,” said executive deputy president Toshimoto Mitomo. “We look forward to further catering to this growing, global community of players and fans with the Esports World Cup.”

Some of the games announced for the inaugural event include Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, PUBG, Overwatch, Rocket League, Fortnite, and Rainbow Six Siege.