PS Plus Premium Getting Crunchyroll Shows, PS Plus ‘Season of Play’ Announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a number of PS Plus December 2023 benefits as part of a month-long “Season of Play.” Although the campaign is called PS Plus Season of Play, there are quite a few things in store for non-subscribers.

PS Plus December 2023 Season of Play details

Season of Play is live now and will run until January 5 unless noted otherwise. All the benefits are listed below.

Free PS5 and PS4 avatars (PS Plus not required)

Go to the dedicated PlayStation Season of Play page on your PS5 or PS4 console to receive voucher codes for free avatars from games like Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and more.

PlayStation Gear discount (PS Plus not required)

Get a 15% discount on official game merchandise on gear.playstation.com by using the code SEASONOFPLAY15.

Win a PS5 console and 12 months of PS Plus Premium/Deluxe (PS Plus not required)

Go to PS Plus website and enter for a chance to win a PS5 console and 12 months of PS Plus Premium/Deluxe. This offer is valid in participating countries only, a list of which is available on the website alongside terms and conditions.

Free multiplayer weekend

All PS5 and PS4 players can play online for free from December 9-10, 2023.

PlayStation Tournaments (PS Plus required)

Go to the official PlayStation Tournaments website (limited to certain regions) and compete in games like EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Madden NFL 24, and MLB the Show 23 between December 12-17. There will be prizes for winners as well as a prize draw for a PS5 Slim digital console.

PlayStation Stars points (PS Plus required)

50 bonus points are up for grabs for those who play any of the following PS Plus monthly games:

LEGO 2K Drive

Powerwash Simulator

Sable

Points can be redeemed for PS Store credit, games, and more.

Sony Pictures Core benefits for PS Plus Premium/Deluxe

Starting today, a number of regions will be receiving select Crunchyroll content — including episodes from Eighty Six, Iruma-kun and To Your Eternity — that’ll be added to the existing Sony Pictures Core catalog. Additionally, there will be various discounts on Sony Pictures content for PS Plus Premium users throughout the month of December.