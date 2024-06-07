Slitterhead Release Date Leaked Ahead of Summer Game Fest

The Slitterhead release date has leaked ahead of tonight’s Summer Game Fest show. Developer Bokeh Game Studio uploaded its latest gameplay trailer to YouTube early and accidentally made it public, revealing not only when the game will be released but also the platforms on which Slitterhead will be appearing.

Slitterhead will be released on November 8, 2024, for PS5 and PS4. The game will also launch on Xbox Series X|S and on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

All of this was confirmed in the new gameplay trailer on Bokeh Game Studio’s YouTube channel, although the video has since been made private. Before that happened, though, several people were able to upload it to their own channels, including YouTube member Leak Onylom.

The two-minute trailer begins with a police detective walking through the murky back streets of a rundown fictional Asian city as he makes his way towards a grisly murder scene. Not everything is as it seems, though, as the trailer then cuts to a montage of different supernatural happenings. We see the player able to possess random people (and dogs) in the street, a wide variety of grotesque creatures, and plenty of combat with all kinds of weird and wonderful weapons.

The trailer will debut properly during today’s Summer Game Fest show, which is due to air at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on YouTube and Twitch. The show will feature over 50 other publishers and studios alongside Bokeh Game Studio and is expected to run for approximately 2 hours.

Slitterhead is the studio’s first project, although it is helmed by Silent Hill director Keiichiro Toyama. The third-person action-adventure horror game aims to “explore life and death and the process of decay throughout everyday life.” The city is filled with graffiti, rubbish, and seemingly normal residents who can transform into monsters known as the Yakushi. Toyama promises it will “include many new mechanics that have not been seen so far in other games, so I think it will result in a unique experience.”