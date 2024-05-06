Sony Sticking to PSN Requirement on PC in Future Despite Countries Lacking Support

It looks like Sony will continue to require PSN account integration on PC when it comes to multiplayer games. Over the weekend, the company faced intense backlash over mandatory PSN account linking for Helldivers 2 on PC, leading to a reversal of the decision. However, the requirement will still be in place for the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima‘s multiplayer Legends mode.

Why mandatory PSN account integration on PC isn’t a great idea… right now, anyway

As previously pointed out, PSN isn’t available in a large number of countries, requiring players to violate Sony’s terms of service and falsify information to create accounts in other regions. While this has never posed problems for console players, many PC players found their new PSN accounts banned while trying to link them to Steam, presumbly due to a discrepancy in regions. Some tried using VPNs but to no avail.

Valve resorted to pulling Helldivers 2 from sale in countries where PSN isn’t supported. But this morning, Sucker Punch Productions confirmed that PSN will be required for Ghost of Tsushima’s Legends mode. In other words, PC players in regions not supported by Sony can only experience the campaign unless they figure out a way to successfully create and link a PSN account.

Just so you are aware, A PSN account is required for Legends online multiplayer mode and to use PlayStation overlay. It is not required to play the singleplayer game. — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) May 3, 2024

It’s unclear how Valve will respond to this since Sony has added a disclaimer ahead of time for Ghost of Tsushima. But for upcoming multiplayer-only games, this requirement makes zero sense from a commercial standpoint as players will be unnecessarily prevented from playing.