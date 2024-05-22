PlayStation ‘Days of Play’ Promotion Coming Soon, May Coincide With Showcase – Report

Sony is reportedly set to hold its annual PlayStation Days of Play promotion for 2024 starting next Wednesday, possibly coinciding with the rumored Showcase or State of Play. It’s increasingly looking like the rumored big PlayStation event is happening next week, and an announcement could come anytime now.

The aforementioned report comes from none other than reliable Dealabs leaker billbil-kun, who has an impeccable track record when it comes to PlayStation leaks. According to them, the Days of Play 2024 promotion will run from Wednesday, May 29 until Wednesday, June 12.

Interestingly, prior to billbil-kun’s report, another insider Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker claimed that he heard something about a PlayStation event on May 28, give or take due to time zone differences.

Billbil-kun states that Sony will offer a flat 25% discount across all PS Plus tiers. We believe that this will apply to all users regardless of whether they are new, returning, or current subscribers. The report also claims that there will be discounts on PS5 Slim disc and digital consoles to the tune of 50 euros (possibly $50 in the U.S.), and the PSVR 2‘s price will be slashed by 100 euros. DualSense controllers (excluding Edge) will be knocked down to 50 euros.

Expect a big PS Store promotion on games as well.