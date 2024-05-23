PSN on Par With World’s Top Consumer Internet Services, Says Sony

Sony‘s PSN service is now processing such large volumes of data that the network is on par with the top ten consumer internet services worldwide. In its corporate strategy meeting earlier today, Sony Group CFO Hiroki Totoki discussed using PSN as a platform across the company to “maximize the value of IP.”

PSN service availability was almost 100% in FY2023

Totoki presented a slide during his speech, which revealed that PSN now supports 26 payment methods and 31 currencies, and can be accessed in 181 countries. This is an interesting tidbit because PSN is officially supported in less than 100 countries, although it can be accessed in far more countries than that.

“PlayStation Network auto-scales to accommodate significantly changing user traffic in a short period of time, enabling it to realize both high-quality operations and cost optimization,” Totoki said. “PlayStation Network’s data processing volumes have reached a level that places it among the top ten consumer internet services worldwide, while it is simultaneously achieveing record high operating rates. As such, it is established as a robust network service.”

Sony plans to capitalize on this network infrastructure and extend it to services like Crunchyroll. Totoki’s slide also revealed that PSN’s service availability was at its highest in FY2023, nearing 100 percent.