Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator Is Out Now, Transfers to Full Game

Capcom has released Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator and storage ahead of the game’s release on March 22. PS5 players can download the content now from the PlayStation Store and begin using their imagination to create their ideal Arisen, which will transfer over to the full game at launch.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator also lets players customize their companion

Players who enjoy getting creative with their characters will be pleased to note that not only can they begin making their own Arisen, they can also start customizing their companion Pawn. You can save up to five versions each of Arisen as well as Pawn. All data will be transferred over to the full game, should you purchase it.

This might not be the “demo” that fans have been waiting for but something is better than nothing! There’s currently no indication that Capcom plans to release a slice of the actual game for free trial.

Capcom has said that Dragon’s Dogma 2’s character creator is deliberately detailed, but also offers simple creation tools. “I imagine some people getting themselves stuck in the creator and having trouble starting the game,” art director Daigo Ikeno told IGN back in January. “That said, I think it’s a creator that will be able to meet the needs of most people.”