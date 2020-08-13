There’s another VR title based on The Walking Dead property that’s soon set to release. On September 29th, fans of the franchise can explore an all-new VR experience based on AMC’s The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead Onslaught from Survios (Creed: Rise to Glory) counts as the title in question, which will hit PlayStation VR, Oculus, and SteamVR (Index and Vive) devices.

In announcing the title’s September release, Survios unveiled a new gameplay trailer. Check out the video below to see The Walking Dead Onslaught in action:

Unlike The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners VR game, The Walking Dead Onslaught stars characters from AMC’s television series. Throughout the course of Onslaught, players will assume the role of fan favorites Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes while fending off undead hordes.

Apparently, AMC and Survios set about crafting the most immersive interactive experience for the franchise yet. Such ambitions should come through courtesy of Survios’ work on the real-motion combat mechanics. Players will wield an arsenal of melee and ranged weapons, a number of which should prove instantly recognizable to fans of the TV show.

Survios’ attention to detail doesn’t stop there, either. The game’s dismemberment system seems quite unlike anything seen in virtual reality to date. Combat in Onslaught will see players take part in dismembering, carving, and impaling enemies. Plus, the “graphic end results” will be heightened by proprietary “gore mesh” technology that creates realistic injuries. In addition, walkers who are impaled should react according to the place on their body that receives the stab.

The Walking Dead Onslaught launches next month on September 29th. Those who preorder will gain access to exclusive weapons (Golden Katana and Golden Knuckle Knife) and exclusive skins (Sheriff Rick and Hunter Daryl).

[Source: Survios via IGN]