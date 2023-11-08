The Walking Dead Destinies Trailer Homages The Shining

The latest trailer for The Walking Dead: Destinies walks down a familiar path in an alternate timeline for Shane, where he gets to go Jack Torrance on the rest of the cast in a homage to The Shining.

Shane’s time to shine in The Walking Dead: Destinies

Shane’s Supernatural Adventure is what the developer says is not a canon part of the game. ”Another one of our early concepts…Let’s just say this one also didn’t quite make the game either.”

The video follows an alternate path in the season two tension between Shane and Rick, where things get a bit less Herschel’s farm and more The Overlook Hotel as an increasingly deranged Shane goes on an axe-murdering spree.

In this third-person action-adventure experience from Flux Games and GameMill Entertainment, you begin your journey as Rick Grimes, waking alone in a hospital surrounded by the dead. Assemble allies and fight your way through the Walker apocalypse across iconic locations from The Walking Dead, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. In crucial choice-driven moments, you’ll forever shape the destiny of your team of characters from the series. Heroes and villains, living and dead – it’s up to you to decide whether to stay the course of history or forge your own path through the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

More than 15 characters from the show are involved, including Daryl Dixon, Michonne, The Governor, T-Dog, and Glen. Gameplay will naturally involve slaughtering hordes of Walkers with an assortment of weaponry from guns to katanas, but there will apparently also be some base management involved so your group can survive the apocalypse in other ways as well.

The Walking Dead: Destinies launches November 17, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam for $49.99. Physical editions of the game are available on December 1, 2023, for PlayStation and Xbox, and January 16, 2024, for Nintendo Switch.