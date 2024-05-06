PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning May 6, 2024

Once upon a time, May was one of the best months of the year to release AAA games. However, the short list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning May 6, 2024, is filled with indie games. The obvious highlight is the only non-indie game on the list, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs, which has escaped the clutches of Google Stadia to live another day.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of May 6 to 12, 2024.

PS5 Games

Cazzarion: Whack A Zombie (May 6)

The Prisoner of the Night (May 8)

15in1 Solitaire (May 9)

Animal Well (May 9)

Crow Country (May 9)

Imagine Earth (May 9)

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs (May 9)

Rainbow Cotton (May 9)

BMX Wild Run (May 10)

The Murder of Sherlock Holmes (May 10)

My Incubi Harem (May 10)

Poly Island (May 10)

PS4 Games

The Prisoner of the Night (May 8)

15in1 Solitaire (May 9)

Crow Country (May 9)

Gallop Glory: Obstacle Racing & Horse Simulator (May 9)

Imagine Earth (May 9)

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs (May 9)

Rainbow Cotton (May 9)

Summer Games Challenge (May 9)

BMX Wild Run (May 10)

My Incubi Harem (May 10)

Poly Island (May 10)

A total of 12 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 11 titles. The expanded 64-player battle royale PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs makes a belated return on consoles and now has cross-platform multiplayer, so players can take on friends and family wherever they are.

The only PSVR 2 release this week is The Murder of Sherlock Holmes, a voxel escape room where the famous detective has met a grisly end. Otherwise, notable indies include side-scrolling action platformer The Prisoner of the Night and Sega Dreamcast remaster Rainbow Cotton.