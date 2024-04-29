PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning April 29, 2024

Last week seems to have been an outlier seeing as the list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning April 29, 2024, is much shorter. The highlights of the week include Xbox’s first-party multiplayer pirate paradise adventure Sea of Thieves, as well as the latest game in the MotoGP franchise.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of April 29 to May 5, 2024.

PS5 Games

Gordian Quest (April 30)

Sea of Thieves (April 30)

Tales from Candleforth (April 30)

Space Mercenary Defense Force (May 1)

Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition (May 2)

Candle Knight (May 2)

Jack Holmes: Master Of Puppets (May 2)

MotoGP 24 (May 2)

Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The princess from another world (May 3)

PS4 Games

Gray Dawn (April 29)

Gordian Quest (April 30)

Tales from Candleforth (April 30)

Space Mercenary Defense Force (May 1)

Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition (May 2)

Candle Knight (May 2)

Full Metal Sergeant (May 2)

MotoGP 24 (May 2)

Truck Simulator Cargo Driver 2024 – USA (May 2)

Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The princess from another world (May 3)

A total of just 9 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly longer list of 10 titles. The big attraction is the final Xbox first-party game to be confirmed for PlayStation consoles, Sea of Thieves. Reports suggest the fate of future Xbox games appearing on PS5 or PS4 rests solely on this game’s sales.

Milestone also brings the latest MotoGP game to PS5 and PS4 this week too. New for MotoGP 2024 is the Riders Market where all riders can swap teams throughout the season, creating new scenarios.