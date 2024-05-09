Horror Game Amanda the Adventurer Hits PlayStation in 2024

MANGLEDmaw Games and DreadXP have announced PC horror game Amanda the Adventurer will be coming to PlayStation this year.

First released on PC on April 25, 2023, and later on Nintendo Switch, Amanda the Adventurer was born from the popular short game of the same name, and it plays on saccharine plastic kids’ TV tropes by, you guessed it, infusing it with something sinister underneath.

Amanda the Adventurer details

Having inherited their Aunt Kate’s house, Riley Park starts exploring what the reclusive woman left behind. In the attic, Riley is surprised to find a stack of VHS tapes next to an old TV set. The tapes seem to be episodes of an early 2000’s era children’s cartoon they have never seen before. Intrigued, Riley pops the first tape into the VCR.

Not the highest budget production from the looks of it. It appears to have been made locally and features a little girl named Amanda and her loyal yet shy best friend, Wooly the Sheep. While the episode appears charming and simple on the surface, an uneasiness starts to settle in as Riley realizes that Amanda and Wooly seem to be communicating directly through the television set. A gnawing feeling in the back of their mind presses them to stop, but Riley is compelled to continue watching the tapes. It’s almost as if Amanda needs something, and Riley becomes fascinated with finding out what that something may be.

What lies beneath the friendly and colorful facade of Amanda the Adventurer? Who left these tapes behind? Is the price you will pay worth the answers you seek?

The game utilizes escape room-style puzzles, low-fi retro CGI, and fourth-wall creepiness to create one of 2023’s most intriguing horror game experiences.

An exact PS4 and PS5 release date is unconfirmed, but it will be joined by another DreadXP horror hit, The Mortuary Assistant in releasing on PlayStation this year.