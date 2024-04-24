Gori: Cuddly Carnage Brings Unicorn-Slaying Action to PlayStation This Summer

Wired Productions and developer Angry Demon Studio have revealed the Gori: Cuddly Carnage release date for PS4 and PS5.

The hack n’ slash game, which features a modified cat that slays killer unicorns while riding a sentient hoverboard, is set to be released on PS4 and PS5 on August 29, 2024. Pre-orders on PlayStation come with early access to the game on August 27, 2024.

Humanity has been destroyed—and it’s up to Gori, along with his deadly but wise-cracking sentient hoverboard, F.R.A.N.K, and morose A.I companion, CH1-P, to slay the evil Adorable Army with lethal combos.

Fuelled by insatiable demand, “Cool-Toyz Inc.” created “Ultra Pets.” The ultimate companions that never hunger, never require bathroom breaks and are impervious to the ravages of time. Little did anyone expect the mutation that transformed these perfect pets into twisted toys straight from your nightmares, hell-bent on wiping out humanity.

Master explosive weaponry and devastating combos in an epic battle to prevent the Adorable Army from conquering the galaxy, and rescue Professor Y, their missing creator and only human who showed Gori and his friends love. Push your combat and platforming skills to the limits as you fight your way through twisted landscapes filled with environmental hazards, razor-sharp adult humor and a bone-crunching, pulse-pounding soundtrack.

These reluctant heroes must track down and obliterate the generals of the Adorable Army, and with the help of a wild cast of unlikely allies—discover the truth about Cool-Toyz Inc. and unravel the secrets of this thrilling, action-packed hack ‘n’ slash adventure. Get ready to unleash the cuddly carnage!