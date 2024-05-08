The Pixel Pulps Collection: Mothmen 1966, Varney Lake & Bahnsen Knights Get Physical PS5 Release

Meridiem Games and LCB Game Studios have announced The Pixel Pulps Collection, a physical collection of LCB’s first three stylish interactive novella-style adventures.

The Pixel Pulps Collection

The Pixel Pulps Collections contains all three games in the series to date, all of which are genuinely great little experiences.

Punchy, pulpy, thrilling novella-sized stories of cryptids, cults and camaraderie! The complete first volume of the Pixel Pulps anthology is available now: Mothmen 1966, Varney Lake and Bahnsen Knights.

Created by novelist Nico Saraintaris and artist Fernando Martinez Ruppel, Pixel Pulps are a fusion of exceptional writing and stunning illustration, inspired by mid-20th century pulp fiction and 80s home computer graphics.

Mothmen 1966: A young couple, a gas station owner, and a paranormal investigator get caught up in a terrifying conspiracy taking place at the edge of their reality, where nightmare creatures lurk, and the mysterious men in black lie in wait…

Varney Lake: Summer, 1954. A perfect vacation awaits three best friends, playing games, making crazy plans, and running from bullies… Until they meet the vampire. What really happened that summer at Varney Lake?

Bahnsen Knights: 1986, Tornado Alley, USA… Go undercover as Boulder, an agent infiltrating the notorious religious cult known as the Bahnsen Knights. Face off against occultists, biblical storms, and an enigmatic car salesman turned preacher as you investigate the disappearance of a fellow agent and close friend.

The Pixel Pulps Collection will be released on PS5 and Switch on July 16, 2024.